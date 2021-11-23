OSCODA – AuSable Valley Audubon will hold their meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 7
The meeting will be held at the Oscoda Methodist Church, 120 W. Dwight Street west of US-23 at 1 p.m. Parking is on River Road behind the fire station.
The topics are the Christmas Bird Count (CBC) presented by Dawn Hooper and Kathleen Swindlehurst. Winter Bird ID Tips presented by Peggy Ridgway.
Our president, Ruth Golm, would like attendees to wear some Christmas colors and the group are going to have a Christmas trivia game with prizes.
There will be no January 2022 AVA meeting.
The CBC dates are Dec. 18 and Dec. 22. A fun day birding with new and old friends. (The only reason for a change is if CDC change their requirements for Covid-19 meetings.)
Save the date for next AVA Meeting on Feb. 8 at 1 p.m. at Oscoda High School.
The featured speaker for that meeting is Sam Burckhardt on the topic of sandhill cranes.
This program is open to the public and all are welcome. Come and enjoy these events.