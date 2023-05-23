OSCODA – When the Wurtsmith Air Museum opened on May 20, visitors were able to see three new exhibits made possible by a donation of display cases by Phoenix Composite.

The first exhibit in the lobby honors Wurtsmith Air Museum volunteers and board members who have died. Two long-term supporters of the Museum passed during 2022. Donald Gauvreau was the board chair from 2011 until 2022. Charles “Chuck” Shuler was the curator from 2000-2022. Shuler, who made the Museum his retirement project, had finished placing all of the pictures where he wanted them before he passed in 2022.

