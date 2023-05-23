OSCODA – When the Wurtsmith Air Museum opened on May 20, visitors were able to see three new exhibits made possible by a donation of display cases by Phoenix Composite.
The first exhibit in the lobby honors Wurtsmith Air Museum volunteers and board members who have died. Two long-term supporters of the Museum passed during 2022. Donald Gauvreau was the board chair from 2011 until 2022. Charles “Chuck” Shuler was the curator from 2000-2022. Shuler, who made the Museum his retirement project, had finished placing all of the pictures where he wanted them before he passed in 2022.
A second exhibit honors members who served in the Wurtsmith Security Police. Two hundred members of the Security Police will be coming to Oscoda on June 10 for a reunion, an annual event.
On June 17 pilots and everyone who worked on the B-52s will be gathering.
The third new exhibit includes a variety of donated memorabilia including hats and a shirt that reads “I survived Wurtsmith Air Force Base closure.”
Judy Shuler, who serves as the secretary of the board, manager of the gift shop and manager of the online store, said the Museum is always in search of volunteers to provide tours and watch over visitors as they get in and out of airplanes in the hangars.
Greg Taylor, who will be 93 in June, volunteered at the Museum every Friday and Saturday last year. Mike Jones, a new volunteer, who took a well known photograph of a B-52 flying over Lumberman’s Monument, volunteered every Saturday last year.
The Museum is celebrating several anniversaries this year, including 100 years of aviation in Oscoda and 30 years of operation of the Oscoda Wurtsmith Airport. The Museum opened in 1994 and will be celebrating 30 years next year.
Veterans coffee hours will be held on the third Wednesday of the month from May to September from 9-11 a.m.
This year, the Museum will be open from May 20 to Oct. 1. The Museum is a popular destination and brings an estimated 2,500 visitors to the former base annually.
Information about hours, upcoming events and ticket prices can be found at wurtsmithairmuseum.net or on Facebook.