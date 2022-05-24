OSCODA — An Oscoda business is hosting a fundraising event they hope will generate funding for Oscoda’s Veterans Memorial Park.
Bravata’s Restorations, located at 5239 N US 23, will be hosting “Hot Rods & Heroes” a fundraising event for the park and part of their Nostalgia Night Hangout events that they are hosting throughout the summer. The event is scheduled to take place, with donation drop-offs beginning at noon, and the main event beginning at 5 p.m. on May 28.
There is no entrance fee for the public to come to the event, and no fee to enter a vehicle, according to organizer Jessica Bravata.
“Ideally, our summer Nostalgia Nights are geared towards classic, muscle, antique, and vintage anything but for this event we have invited anyone who is respectfully proud of their vehicle because it is a local community fundraiser for the Veterans Memorial Park,” she said.
She said additionally, a military vehicle from the park, which has several on display, will be on display for the public to see at the fundraiser event.
Bravata said that cars are allowed to line up an hour before the 5 p.m. start time of the event,
Part of the fundraising aspect of the event, which will give 100 percent of the money collected to the park is an online auction that consists of items donated by a wide variety of local businesses, according to Bravata.
“While this is a free event, we are strongly encouraging donations versus having a registration or spectators fee,” she said. “We are accepting monetary donation and drop offs starting at noon and throughout the evening event. There is a silent auction started online and it will end in person the evening of the car show.”
Winners of each item will have until May 31 at noon to pay and arrange pick-up or shipping of their item. Not all items will be able to be shipped and will be noted under the description in the album.
Bravata said that it was Oscoda resident and veteran Bill Bickel who approved the business about doing the car show and fundraiser event for the park.
This event was originally planned to be part of our five summer Nostalgia Nights and we were approached by a gentleman named Bill Bickel — and I actually sent him this question so he could help chime in!
“I have a long family history of serving in the military,” Bickel said. “I wanted to find a way to help the veterans in the area and boom! I meet the Bravata’s and they agreed to support the Oscoda Veterans Park with the proceeds and donations from the Hot Rods and Heroes Event.
“We all want to create a lasting effect on the Oscoda community. The youth and those who have served need a lasting place to come and see those who have served to provide the freedoms we have today. I hope we have a huge turnout at this event. I know that Jessica and Jason have worked extremely hard on creating this fantastic event. Hope to see all you out there.”
You can read more about the event, see the online auction, and learn about other events the business plans to host this summer by searching for “Bravata Restorations” on Facebook.