OSCODA — The second performance of the Oscoda Rotary Club’s Summer concert series will continue Thursday, July 7 at the Oscoda Beach Park bandshell with a performance by the West Branch-based band Godfrey’s.
Concert Series Chair Kristy Bergquist said the family band is from the West Branch area, featuring the dad Jeff Godfrey on rhythm guitar and vocals.
“Jeff’s daughter Sara is the lead singer and Jeff’s son is the lead guitar player,” she said. “Ken Werner rounds out the foursome on the drums. Sara’s voice will be sure to captivate the audience. A wide variety of music from The Cranberries, Fleetwood Mac, Sheryl Crow — and even some country — will delight the audience.”
The concerts are free to the public and held Thursday nights beginning at 7 p.m.
Concerts will only be held in good weather and will be canceled if there is inclement weather, organizers said. They said that attendees should bring lawn chairs, blankets or other things to make them comfortable while viewing the bands. Soft drinks, popcorn and Sno Cones will be sold, with the funding going back to support Rotary programs.
This year’s schedule of bands include:
- July 7: Godfrey’s
- July 14: The Victory Four
- July 21: Southern Breeze
- July 28: 2wice Shy
- Aug. 4: No Baloney
- Aug. 11: Blues Abusers
- Aug. 18: Flipside
- Aug. 25: Concert to benefit Special Olympics Michigan, featuring Jerry Schmidt and Friends.
Concert Series Chair Kristy Bergquist said the concerts take place in the bandshell, which was erected at the park by Rotary in 2022.