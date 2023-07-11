EAST TAWAS – Tawas Bay Art Gallery, located at 302 Newman St. in East Tawas, will host its popular “Pets on the Porch” event this Saturday, July 15, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., during the Summerfest event.
The Iosco County Humane Society, as well as veterinarians from Dr. J.J. King’s Sunrise Side Animal Hospital and Dr. Jason Harrison’s Tawas Animal Hospital, will be on site to answer questions about the services they offer.
Sunrise Side Animal Hospital will donate also prizes, and Tawas Animal Hospital will give out 25 pet first aid kits.
Behind the gallery, in the shade, the Humane Society will present adoptable pets, and host a pet costume contest with prizes for the best-dressed pet. Organizers note that it will also be a great opportunity to donate to the shelter to help them continue the much-needed work of rescuing and re-homing pets.
Holistic Pampered Pets will be donating prizes, as well, and giving out samples of some of its unique offerings for pets.
According to organizers, the event is not all just about veterinary care, though. In the gallery, there will be different crafts to try with your pet – artwork with paws, paw prints cast in plaster and pet photos taken by one of the gallery’s photographers, to capture your outing with your best furry friend.