A PET ON A PORCH – Tawas Bay Art Gallery is hosting its “Pets on the Porch” event this Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the gallery in East Tawas. Pictured above is Zoe, a Jack Russell owned by art gallery member Diana Duffy-Ludington.

EAST TAWAS – Tawas Bay Art Gallery, located at 302 Newman St. in East Tawas, will host its popular “Pets on the Porch” event this Saturday, July 15, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., during the Summerfest event.

The Iosco County Humane Society, as well as veterinarians from Dr. J.J. King’s Sunrise Side Animal Hospital and Dr. Jason Harrison’s Tawas Animal Hospital, will be on site to answer questions about the services they offer.

