EAST TAWAS – Due to the lighthouse restoration project, the Friends of Tawas Point Lighthouse and State Park plan to be on-site on the lawn, next to the lighthouse, from noon to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays. This began on June 6, and will continue through Aug. 29.
Tours of the inside of the lighthouse and tower are not available until later this summer or fall.
At the Tuesday sessions, the Friends group will provide information about the new project, details on the Michigan Historic Site, answer questions, share the Virtual Tower Tour info and distribute “The Visitor” magazine. The group will also have activities for the children, as well as information about Tawas Bay, shipwrecks, moving sand and Ottawa Point.
A Recreation Passport is required for entry to Michigan State Parks and Waterways.