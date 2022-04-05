STANDISH – Northeast Michigan Arts Council will hold its 37th annual auction on Saturday, April 9.
The auction begins at 10 a.m. sharp at the art center, located at the corner of Grove St. and US-23 in Standish. The event will be called by auctioneer Richard Martin of Chesaning. The doors will open at 9 a.m. for auction patrons to register and view merchandise prior to the start time. There is no admission charge or fee to attend this event.
The auction fundraiser is a lifeline for the Northeast Michigan Arts Council since it is the major source of income for arts programming. The council is experiencing a major financial setback due to its nearly two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The auction committee is optimistic the general public will recognize the importance of arts and cultural activities in the community by attending and participating in this event.
Auction patrons will have an outstanding selection of more than 200 items ranging from good vintage furniture to antique and collectible glassware; collector sports cards; lottery ticket gift baskets; collector dolls; NASCAR diecast collector cars; fresh produce; gift baskets; dessert-of-the-month for 12 months; gifts for our bird friends; decorative yard ornaments; new stuffed toys; a wide selection of new and nearly new household items; rounds of golf; gift certificates for local restaurants, merchandise and services from area businesses; and many items too numerous to mention.
Proceeds fund Youth Fine Arts Camp, youth entertainment series, Arenac Choraleers and Art Center programs.
For additional information contact the art center office at 989-846-9331 or visit its website at nemiac.org.