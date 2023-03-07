STANDISH – Back by popular demand, La Compagnie will perform for the 2nd Sunday’s season finale concert on Sunday, March 12, at 2 p.m., at the Northeast Art Center, located at the corner of Grove Road and US-23, a half-mile north of the Standish traffic light.
This energetic band is comprised of five multi-talented musicians that brings you French Canadian and Celtic music at its best. At the core of the band are traditional pipes, fiddle, flute, whistles, and concertina. By adding guitars, mandolin, Middle Eastern and West African percussion, the band expands this ancient music to new dimensions.
La Compagnie members are Jean Marie Learman-Lowe (flute, tin whistle, recorder, squeezebox, guitar and vocals) adds many musical dimensions to La Compagnie. She is comfortable spinning a colorful story or belting out a sassy Irish song or chantey. Kathy Morris (tin whistle, guitar, banjo, bodhran and vocals) is the heartbeat of La Compagnie with her thundering beat on the bodhran and infectious laugh. If you want to request a number, Kathy is the “go-to” person. She has an extensive knowledge of folk and traditional music that spans centuries. Nellie Osantowski [fiddle] grew up in mid-Michigan where she studied violin from a young age at the Michigan State University Community Music School. Nellie is a public school orchestra director for Saginaw Township Community Schools and teaches in the Saginaw Strings program. Genot Picor (guitar, Native American flute, cittern, hammered dulcimer, professional storyteller and vocals) is the group’s leader. Born in Michigan, Picor has traveled and performed throughout the country and eastern Canada. He is a retired public school teacher and currently writes for the Mackinac Journal, the Great Lakes Pilot and the Voyageur Press. Mark Szabo (upright bass, guitar and vocals) is La Compagnie’s narrator, naturalist and an award winning member of the National Association for Interpretation. Genot Picor likes to say Mark is the “bounciest bass player and fastest ‘flat-picker’ he knows . . . as well as a good clogger to boot!”
Concert tickets are sold at the door when the box office opens at 1:30 p.m. the day of performance. For additional information, contact the Northeast Art Center at 989-846-9331, or visit its website at nemiac.org.