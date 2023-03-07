STANDISH – Back by popular demand, La Compagnie will perform for the 2nd Sunday’s season finale concert on Sunday, March 12, at 2 p.m., at the Northeast Art Center, located at the corner of Grove Road and US-23, a half-mile north of the Standish traffic light.

This energetic band is comprised of five multi-talented musicians that brings you French Canadian and Celtic music at its best. At the core of the band are traditional pipes, fiddle, flute, whistles, and concertina. By adding guitars, mandolin, Middle Eastern and West African percussion, the band expands this ancient music to new dimensions.

