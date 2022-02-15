OSCODA – The 8th annual Ray Ray’s Pike Town USA Fishing Tournament is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 19 on Van Etten Lake.
The tournament is held to raise funds for individuals who need financial assistance when diagnosed with cancer says Rich Eberhart, president of the tournament club. He said over the years the tournament has raised more than $15,000 for area families who are suffering from the effects of a loved one who may be suffering from cancer.
Eberhart says the tournament is held in honor of his brother, Ray Eberhart who passed away from multiple myeloma cancer in January of 2014.
The cost to enter is $15. The grand prize for the largest fish is $500 with other minor prizes awarded to runner-ups.
Registration starts at 7 a.m. at the event and weigh-ins will take place at 3 p.m.
Rich Eberhardt said the story of how the tournament came to be came when his brother, Ray, succumbed to cancer in 2014.
“He passed away at 43 leaving three very young children and one older son,” Rich said of his brother. “Ray loved to ice fish, so myself, my wife, brother and sister-in-law and some of our brotherhood brothers decided to do an ice fishing tournament and raise some money for Tina (Ray’s wife) and the kids.”
Rich Eberhard said the event held was small, but the group was able to raise $1,500 for his brother’s widow and the kids to help them out in their time of need. It was decided that the tournament would again be held in Ray’s honor the following year, said Rich.
“So next year came around and we all were like, ‘We can’t stop now people are struggling with cancer and need help for gas, lodging, food, bills, et cetera, because most of them can’t work so they need help’,” Eberhard said.
Eberhardt said the tournament was set up at the lake, utilizing Warrior Pavilion at the Ken Ratliff Park, at 5 a.m. using headlights from trucks for lighting, and generators to keep coffee and chili hot for the attendees.
“Setting up Chinese raffle gifts we had to dig rocks up to put in the bags to hold them on the tables (so they wouldn’t blow away)”, Rich reminisced.
He said that every year since the tournament started they were able to help out either one or two families with at least some money to help them out in their times of need. He said during the last three years the group was able to get the Warrior Pavilion, which was a “game changer” for the tournament.
“This has grown so big that the last year we were able to do this (the tournament was cancelled last year due to the pandemic), in 2020 we had more than 200 ice fishers fighting for the $500 prize money for biggest perch or biggest pike.”
Rich said that he has always wanted the tournament to grow as large as Tip Up Town in Houghton Lake or even the Perchville USA festival held in East Tawas, and said they currently do not have any large sponsors like the aforementioned festivals.
“It’s basically myself, my wife Julie, my brother Jeff and his wife Veronica and a lot of volunteers as well,” he said. “This year we have donations from all the way across Michigan, from Traverse city, Mio, Saginaw, Bay City, Alpena and even at the bottom of the state in Kalamazoo.”
Rich said the tournament is a family-friendly event and he urged families to come out, drill their ice holes, and drop their lines in the water.
“The entire family needs to come out and have fun and enjoy the day and realize that they’re helping families who are in dire need of our help. In the last three events Ray Ray’s Pike Town USA has been able to give families in our area over $15,000 to help them out in their fight against this nasty disease cancer,” he said.
Rich said that the tournament wouldn’t possible to have it if wasn’t for local business or businesses in the state in general that help with donations to the event. He said if it wasn’t for the volunteers the tournament would not be possible as well, as well as tournament participants who are “not shy with their money.”
“Thank you all so very much from Ray’s Pike Town,” he said to the supporters who have helped over the years. “Let’s keep the legacy of our brother Ray alive and help people out in their time of need!”