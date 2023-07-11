STANDISH – Youngsters will experience a world of fun while creating fine arts projects July 24-28, when they participate in week-long classes at the art center in Standish.

Sponsored by the Northeast Michigan Arts Council, and underwritten in part by the Arenac Community Fund of the Bay Area Community Foundation, a Fine Arts Day Camp for students 8-13 years of age will feature daily painting, drawing, mixed media and performing arts classes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

