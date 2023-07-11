STANDISH – Youngsters will experience a world of fun while creating fine arts projects July 24-28, when they participate in week-long classes at the art center in Standish.
Sponsored by the Northeast Michigan Arts Council, and underwritten in part by the Arenac Community Fund of the Bay Area Community Foundation, a Fine Arts Day Camp for students 8-13 years of age will feature daily painting, drawing, mixed media and performing arts classes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
In the Drawing and Painting class, students will learn traditional and new methods of drawing and painting; in the Mixed Media class, they will be offered a variety of hands-on art with sculpture, painting and other three-dimensional objects; the Performing Arts class will incorporate acting skills, stage movement and personal expression through theatre and music, and students will perform their play at the Open House Showcase at the end of the week.
Tuition is $30 for Arts Council members and $35 for non-members, which includes class supplies and refreshments for the week-long program.
Scholarships are also available to students who meet qualifications for a reduced tuition fee. Registration must be completed and fees paid by Monday, July 17.
To obtain a registration form or additional information, contact the Arts Council office at 989-846-9331 or download the form directly from its website, at nemiac.org.