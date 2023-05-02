OSCODA – Lumberman’s Monument has announced its spring programs for 2023, which will kick off this Saturday, May 6, with the annual Michigan Bushcraft Spring Gathering.
Organizers encourage the public to join Michigan Bushcraft out at Lumberman’s Monument for a chance to meet up with fellow bushcrafters, campers and outdoor enthusiasts. Presentations by the MI Bushcraft volunteer team will occur throughout the day and are free to attend. Keep an eye out for a presentation from Brooke Whipple of History Channel’s “Alone” Seasons 4 & 5.
The schedule of presentations lined-up for the gathering, are listed as follows:
- Roycraft Pack Frames – Barry Grantham Jr., 9 a.m.
- Fire Starting – Melissa Hardwick, 10 a.m.
- Making a Story Belt – Brooke Whipple, 11 a.m.
- Shelter Tours – The Hammock Crew, 1 p.m.
- Knot Crazy Basics – Greg Folitz, 2 p.m.
- DIY Leather Belts – Tim Parsell, 3 p.m.
Other upcoming events at Lumberman’s Monument include a Birding Walk at Tuttle Marsh activity, which will begin at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 13.
Tuttle Marsh is a hot spot for migratory birds, and participants of this event will join a ranger for an early morning stroll to enjoy the abundance and variety of birds stopping in on their way north.
This event is limited to 20 people, and attendees are asked to bring their own binoculars. Guests may register after Friday, May 5, and will have until Friday, May 12 to do so. To sign up, call 989-362-8961, at which point the meeting location will be provided.
Organizers note that an additional walk may be offered if demand warrants.
Slated for 7:30 a.m. Saturday, May 20, is the Kirtland’s Warbler-focused event, “Jack Pine Juggernauts.”
Kirtland’s Warbler are very choosy when it comes to their breeding habitat, and guests will have the opportunity to join a ranger on an adventure to search for this unique bird in its favorite habitat. Limited to 15 people, participants may call 989-362-8961, after May 5, to register.
The sign-up period, during which the meeting location will be shared, concludes Wednesday, May 17, and attendees are to bring their own binoculars.
Also as part of the spring schedule, the Beginner Birding Walk at Tuttle Marsh event has been scheduled for 9 a.m. on May 27.
Do you enjoy watching birds? Are you interested in learning more about them and gaining some new skills? If so, bring your binoculars and join a ranger for this beginner friendly saunter at the marsh for bird spotting tips and tricks.
Participants will meet at the largest interpretive sign on Tuttle Marsh Road, approximately 2.5 miles from the intersection with US-23.
All programs are free of charge. Donations are accepted in the Visitor Center to help cover expenses. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.
Programs are subject to change and, for additional information or to register, call the Lumberman’s Monument Visitor Center at 989-362-8961. Lumberman’s Monument is located in Oscoda Township, at the junction of Monument Road and River Road.