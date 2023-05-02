OSCODA – Lumberman’s Monument has announced its spring programs for 2023, which will kick off this Saturday, May 6, with the annual Michigan Bushcraft Spring Gathering.

Organizers encourage the public to join Michigan Bushcraft out at Lumberman’s Monument for a chance to meet up with fellow bushcrafters, campers and outdoor enthusiasts. Presentations by the MI Bushcraft volunteer team will occur throughout the day and are free to attend. Keep an eye out for a presentation from Brooke Whipple of History Channel’s “Alone” Seasons 4 & 5.

