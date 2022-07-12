EAST TAWAS – Tawas Bay Art Gallery will host a special drop in class for children and teens on Saturday, July 16, from 11 a.m. to noon.
Joe Ernst will be teaching children ages eight to 10 on how to do an illustration of Spiderman’s head from 11 a.m. to noon, and at noon he will be teaching children ages 11 years and older on how to do an illustration of Spiderman’s head and torso.
For more information or to register stop by the art gallery, 302 Newman St., East Tawas, or call 989-362-5613. Cost for these classes are by donations only.