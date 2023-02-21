OSCODA – Carol’s baby pantry has been a staple for expecting parents and parents of small children for over 20 years. Open the second and fourth Tuesday of the month from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the pantry provides clothing, formula, baby food, cereal, bedding, high chairs, strollers, toys and books to expectant and new parents.
On Feb. 14 the pantry opened in its new location at 106 Division St., in the old NEMCSA Head Start building next to Myles Insurance Agency in downtown Oscoda.
Volunteers started moving clothing racks, bookcases, tables and totes full of clothes, shoes, books and toys during the last week of January. Mission groups from Oscoda United Methodist and Assembly of God churches stepped up to help with the move as did several individuals.
Tyler Haney brought an employee, truck and trailer to help with the move. Jeff Senn, Mike Munson, Bob Walker and Bob Karr all helped.
“It was amazing to see how smooth the move went,” said Joyce Dault, organizer. Dault thanked Deborah Graham for making it possible for the pantry to have a new home.
The day the pantry re-opened it looked like an upscale children’s store. Racks were filled with infant and toddler clothes. Piles of t-shirts were displayed on tables by size. Bins of diapers were organized by size. Books were laid out on a table. A play area was set up to keep children busy so their parents could get what they need.
On the days it is open, the pantry is staffed by eight to 10 volunteers who help parents find the items that they need for their infants and toddlers. For the past couple of years children have not been allowed inside due to the pandemic. The pantry started allowing children back in after Christmas. Some of the volunteers are there to hold or entertain the children while their parents get what they need. Volunteer Lois Sawielski comes strictly to hold the babies. A rocking chair is in the children’s area for soothing babies.
According to Dault, the pantry is in need of diapers in larger sizes 4,5 and 6. New and gently used clothes are also needed in toddler sizes 4T and 5T. The pantry tends to get larger quantities of donations in smaller sizes. Cribs and carseats are not accepted. Donations can be made by contacting Dault at 989-820-5786.
The pantry carries seasonal clothes and shoes. Donations of new winter coats are provided by Coats for Kids in Tawas City.
The pantry had been housed at the Fresh Start Fellowship on Skeel Ave. in the Wurtsmith District for the past four years. Towards the end of 2022 the church told operators of the pantry that they would need to find a new home. The church had different plans for how it wanted to use the space.
The baby pantry was founded in 2002 by Carol Schmidt and Doris Eschelman who saw a need to assist parents in raising healthy children by providing education, intervention, support and material necessities. After Schmidt passed away the pantry was named in her honor to recognize her commitment to children and families.
Reservations are requested for appointments for when the pantry is open so that the largest number of parents and expectant parents can be served in the most efficient way. Mothers who are working or going to school during pantry hours can designate someone to pick up for them. There is no limit to how often someone can visit the pantry.
On the re-opening day 20 families were scheduled. Dault expected that several more would come and they did. She said the first day in the new location went great. Reservations can be made by contacting Dault at 989-820-5786.