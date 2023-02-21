OSCODA – Carol’s baby pantry has been a staple for expecting parents and parents of small children for over 20 years. Open the second and fourth Tuesday of the month from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the pantry provides clothing, formula, baby food, cereal, bedding, high chairs, strollers, toys and books to expectant and new parents.

On Feb. 14 the pantry opened in its new location at 106 Division St., in the old NEMCSA Head Start building next to Myles Insurance Agency in downtown Oscoda.

