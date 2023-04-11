OSCODA – This year’s Iosco County Family Fun Fair will take place at Oscoda’s high school gym on Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The public is invited to attend this free, family-friendly event. All attendees will also be invited to join in on a complimentary lunch.
The Iosco County Family Fun Fair is a opportunity for families with young children to discover dozens of human service agencies such as nonprofit groups, medical and psychological service providers, service clubs, churches, law enforcement, and marine and fire protection agencies.
According to organizers, the Iosco County Family Fun Fair will host more family-based services than at any other event in the county all year. While the county’s various service organizations and support service providers will be featured, children of the community will find many activities available for them to be both fun and engaging. These activities include face painting, take-home children’s books available from the Rotary Club, and much more. As always, everything is free. In addition, Carroll Broadcasting will be on-site providing live coverage of the event.
This year’s Family Fun Fair is presented by the Rotary Club of Oscoda and Oscoda Area Schools. In recent years, the Family Fun Fair has had an attendance of nearly 900 people and about three dozen organizations.