EAST TAWAS – A musical tradition in the Tawas-Oscoda area for many years, Huron Shores Chorus will begin rehearsals on Sunday, Sept. 25, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Tawas Area Presbyterian Church.

The chorus, made up of volunteer singers from throughout the area, will be preparing music for its annual Christmas season concert to be held on Friday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m., at Oscoda United Methodist Church, and Sunday, Dec. 4, at 3 p.m., at Tawas Area Presbyterian Church. Seasonal selections of sacred and secular choral arrangements will make up the program, which is sure to engage the audience in a memorable music experience.

Tags

Trending Food Videos