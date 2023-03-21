MathCounts

MATHCOUNTS – Competing in the recent MathCounts competition at Saginaw Valley State University were, from left, front row: Seth Dalman, Marley Buchanan, Kenidigo Williams, Joel Garner, Caleb Conrad, and Leif Guillotel; back row: Jace Cota, Quinn Seyfried, Teresa Dalman, Coach William Stoll, Assistant Coach Jordan Hazen, Eryn Hayes, Preston Muckenthaler, and Benjamin Harrison.

 Courtesy photo

TAWAS CITY – A team of sixth, seventh and eighth grade students from Tawas Area Schools competed at the regional MathCounts competition held last month on the campus of Saginaw Valley State University.

The team is coached by math instructor William Stoll, with math instructor Jordan Hazen serving as the assistant coach. The top student representing Tawas was Preston Muckenthaler, and Quinn Seyfried was second. Other team members included Jace Cota, Teresa Dalman, Benjamin Harrison, and Eryn Hayes from eighth grade; Marley Buchanan, Caleb Conrad, Joel Garner, Leif Guillotel, and Kenidigo Williams from seventh grade, and Seth Dalman from sixth grade. The team placed third at the regional competition.

