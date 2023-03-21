TAWAS CITY – A team of sixth, seventh and eighth grade students from Tawas Area Schools competed at the regional MathCounts competition held last month on the campus of Saginaw Valley State University.
The team is coached by math instructor William Stoll, with math instructor Jordan Hazen serving as the assistant coach. The top student representing Tawas was Preston Muckenthaler, and Quinn Seyfried was second. Other team members included Jace Cota, Teresa Dalman, Benjamin Harrison, and Eryn Hayes from eighth grade; Marley Buchanan, Caleb Conrad, Joel Garner, Leif Guillotel, and Kenidigo Williams from seventh grade, and Seth Dalman from sixth grade. The team placed third at the regional competition.
MathCounts is a national program designed to improve math skills among U.S. students. The program focuses on middle school students, who are at a crucial stage in developing and sustaining math interest and ability. Students who do not begin developing strong problem–solving, logical thinking and analytical abilities in middle school will face an uphill battle later in life if they wish to pursue a medical, scientific, mathematical, engineering or technical career.
Celebrating its 40th anniversary, more than 10 million students across the United States have participated in the MathCounts program. Tawas has competed in the competition for 30 consecutive years, all coached by Stoll. Thirty years is the most consecutive years an individual has coached in the United States.
“I love coaching the kids, and seeing them get excited about mathematics,” said Stoll, who also participated in the coaches competition and took first place.