EAST TAWAS – The Iosco-Arenac District Library held its inaugural Authors Fair at Harbor Park in East Tawas bringing together several authors from the local area to share their inspirational stories with friends, family, and neighbors on Saturday, June 24.

A beautiful day was spent by the authors autographing books and sharing stories about themselves and what inspired written works to the reading enthusiasts of all ages who attended. The event started at 10 a.m. with the authors arriving filled with excitement as they set up their tables and made introductions with each other over coffee and pastries at Harbor park.

