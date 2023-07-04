TAWAS CITY – On June 28, Iosco County Toys for Tots collaborated with Neiman’s Family Market and local law enforcement to host a dunk tank fundraiser.
Much fun was had as supporters made their way to Neiman’s parking lot to donate and attempt to hit targets that would drop participants in the pool. Those who donated had their names put into a raffle for various prizes, including a $50 gift card from Neiman’s.
Dunk tank participants consisted of members of the Michigan State Police (MSP), East Tawas and Tawas City police departments, Iosco County Sheriff’s Office, Tawas City Fire Department, as well as others from the community – including none other than Neiman’s owner Hal Neiman, who also took the plunge.
“All the money stays right here in Iosco County,” says Iosco County Toys for Tots Coordinator Tracy Danek.
Danek’s brother was responsible for starting the local Toys for Tots program, which she has now been a part of for more than 30 years. She says that it’s a family affair and her children and grandchildren have also been actively engaged with the program from the start.
According to Danek, when the program first began they were lucky to be able to give out one toy a year per child but, as of last year, they were able to give out eight toys per child.
Despite these contributions, Danek says the organization continues to face backlash when children don’t receive the toy they want or parents from other counties appeal to receive toys for their children, which is a violation of the organization’s policy. She asks for people to understand that all of the work done by the organization is by volunteers who are doing the best they can to serve their community.
Danek says that the cost to rent and transport the dunk tank is significant and was graciously covered by the event’s sponsors, Dean Arbour Ford of Tawas and Dean Arbour Chevrolet of Tawas. She also commented on her appreciation of local law enforcement for contributing their time and resources to ensuring the success of the fundraiser.
This included such MSP West Branch Post representatives as Community Service Trooper Shane Noble, who helped coordinate the fundraiser with Danek.
A bake sale was also held inside Neiman’s, in conjunction with the dunk tank event. Entries were sampled by judges from law enforcement, who awarded the $50 first place prize to Rhonda Grey and the $25 second place prize to Sherie Janis.