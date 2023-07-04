TAWAS CITY – On June 28, Iosco County Toys for Tots collaborated with Neiman’s Family Market and local law enforcement to host a dunk tank fundraiser.

Much fun was had as supporters made their way to Neiman’s parking lot to donate and attempt to hit targets that would drop participants in the pool. Those who donated had their names put into a raffle for various prizes, including a $50 gift card from Neiman’s.

