EAST TAWAS – Tawas Bay Players will open its summer comedy “Run for Your Wife” this weekend at the Tawas Bay Playhouse, 401 Newman St., East Tawas.
Cast in the production are Jay Wells as John Smith, Bryan Shane as Stanly Gardner, Tina Wells as Mary Smith, Barb Richardson as Barb Smith, Will Anderson as Detective Porterhouse, Craig Sayer as Bobby Franklyn, Rodger McElveen as Detective Troughton and Bethany Gay as Reporter.
The show is directed by Rodger McElveen and Terry Popielarz is the assistant director. Julee Popielarz is the producer and June Hudgins is the assistant producer.
Written by Ray Cooney, “Run for Your Wife” is promoted as one of the most popular plays ever. This madcap comedy is the story of mischievous John Smith who has two wives, two lives and a tight schedule to keep. Trouble brews when Smith is mugged and ends up in the hospital.
When two addresses are discovered, the police investigate and Smith becomes hilariously entangled in his own hopeless attempts to explain himself. Complications and cases of mistaken identity ensue as Smith tries to keep both wives from finding out about each other.
Production staff for the summer show includes Becky Archer as the stage manager and Bethany Gay is the assistant stage manager. McElveen and Gay are in charge of props. Cast members are responsible for costumes, make-up and hair. Lights and design are by Terry Popielarz, sound is by Archer and Gay, biographies are by Mallory Gould, programs and pictures are by Pat Casey, lobby Board is by Julee Popielarz, publicity is by Julee Popielarz and Hudgins, Pam Koepke is in charge of the box office, refreshments are by Barb Hunetr and Patti’s Gataway, ushers are Toni Archer and Michal and Laurie Jacot, set construction is by McElveen, Ryan Mendyka, Julee Popielarz, Jarred Wolciechowski, Travis, George and Sandy Mendyka, Bri Fogle, Jay Wells, Chelsea Quillet, and Brandon Fogle, set design is by McElveen, and house managers are Hudgins and Julee Popielarz.
Show dates are July 21-23 and 27-30. All summer shows are at 7 p.m. Tickets are $13 each. For more information, and for tickets, call 989-362-8373 or visit www.tawasbayplayers.com.