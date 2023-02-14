SNEAK PREVIEW

SNEAK PREVIEW – Cast of We Players production of Emma the Pop Musical gave a sneak peek at their musical in the East Tawas Community Building during Perchville.

 Courtesy photo

EAST TAWAS – WE Players, Inc. opens its production of Emma the Pop Musical this weekend at The Tawas Bay Players Playhouse.

Showdates are Feb. 17, 18, 23 and 24 at 7 p.m., and Feb. 19, 25 and 26 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at weplayers.ludus.com or one hour before each show.

Tags

Trending Food Videos