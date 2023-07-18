NATIONAL CITY – With a mission of “Helping those who cannot help themselves,” the Iosco County Humane Society (ICHS) and Sand Lake Sports Bar are teaming up on an event, for which all proceeds will benefit the ICHS.
Everyone is welcome to attend the “Animal Adoption and Fundraising Dinner” that will go on from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday, July 22. It will be hosted in the Sand Lake Sports Bar, at 1397 Ash St. in National City.
Representatives from the establishment and the ICHS are extending an invitation to the public to join them at the occasion, where people can come out and meet their next furry friend, while also sticking around to enjoy a meal.
A spaghetti dinner with garlic toast will be served, at a cost of $10 per person, and organizers request that participants please pay with cash only.
Those looking to support the humane society at the upcoming fundraiser, are asked to express their interest in attending by visiting the event page on the ICHS Facebook page, at www.facebook.com/iosco.society.
Additional details associated with the nonprofit ICHS, including photos and descriptions of adoptable animals who are in need of a loving home, are also featured on the organization’s Facebook page. Open from noon to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, the humane society is located at 3881 M-55 in Tawas City. Staff may be contacted by phone, as well, at 989-362-3170.
For more information about the Animal Adoption and Fundraising Dinner this Saturday, those from the Sand Lake Sports Bar can be reached by calling 989-469-9962.