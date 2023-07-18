NATIONAL CITY – With a mission of “Helping those who cannot help themselves,” the Iosco County Humane Society (ICHS) and Sand Lake Sports Bar are teaming up on an event, for which all proceeds will benefit the ICHS.

Everyone is welcome to attend the “Animal Adoption and Fundraising Dinner” that will go on from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday, July 22. It will be hosted in the Sand Lake Sports Bar, at 1397 Ash St. in National City.

Tags