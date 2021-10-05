EAST TAWAS – Join the free fun and participate in the return of popular fall Halloween events Oct. 8-9 at the Tawas Point State Park and Lighthouse area.
Here’s a rundown of events:
• Friday, Oct. 8 from 5 to 9 p.m – while the trick or treating portion is only for campers inside the state park, the public is invited to join the fun with free hayrides around the Tawas Point State Park and Lighthouse area.
Hayride pick-up point is at the Camp Host site inside the state park and near the lighthouse. Dress in costume, if you dare, or come as you are and join the fun!
• Saturday, Oct. 9 from noon until 5 p.m. at the lighthouse grounds area – family games for all age levels; pumpkins available for attendees 16 years of age and under, while supplies last (one per person, please); hayrides, noon until 5 p.m., a great way to see the area, including all the creatively decorated camping sites inside Tawas Point State Park, pick-up point again at the Camp Host site; lastly, a new addition from 7 to 10 p.m., a family-friendly lighted trail path from lighthouse area to state park campground area.
This event is sponsored by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources team at Tawas Point State Park, with assistance and financial support by Friends of Tawas Point Lighthouse and State Park.
Members of the Friends group suggest taking in some fall color, do some bird watching, or amuse yourself with people watching, since costumes are welcome throughout the entire event. Attendees may even get to see the giant pirate ship “docked” at the flagpole area near the lighthouse.
Due to state COVID-19 restrictions, the popular Monster Mash Bash dance will be postponed until 2022, and the lighthouse will not be open for tours at this event.
There is no fee to attend the event, but vehicles must have a Recreation Passport to enter state parks. If you don’t already have a license plate sticker, they can be purchased at Secretary of State or at the state park contact station.