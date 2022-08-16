HALE – Michigan Mud Jam (MMJ) entered its ninth year at the Iosco County Fairgrounds in Hale on Monday, starting with a VIP day for select ticket holders.
A full preview of the entertainment being offered appeared in last week’s edition of this publication and, while MMJ 2022 is now on day three, the information below outlines what is still in store for the coming days at the largest bogging event in the north.
Rustic camping at the fairgrounds – located on M-65 in downtown Hale – is included with admission and more details are available on the website noted above. Also on this site are the waivers that must be filled out upon entry, which can be downloaded ahead of time; a map of the grounds; and a list of rules for campers and other participants.
The cost of admission is per person and covers the day of arrival, as well as the remaining days of the event. For example, those who pay for entry today (Wednesday), Aug. 17, can also come and go as they please during the activities on Thursday through Saturday.
The Wednesday gate price is $80, for which attendees will be able to watch the towering trucks as they take to the mud pits that will be open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Tonight’s itinerary will also feature side-by-side races at 8 p.m. and a Tuff Truck contest at 9 p.m., after which a DJ will provide music for the crowds.
The pits will open back up at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, and will be available until 8 p.m. The $70 gate price will also include another DJ night, following the Primetime Mid-West Offroad Racing Series events which will get underway at 9 p.m.
Admission on Friday, Aug. 19, is $60. Starting things off are the open mud pits from 9-11 a.m., which will pick back up later on, from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
In between the open pit times, eight teams with five trucks per group will compete in the Royal Rumble Race from noon to 3 p.m. The championship bracket will then go on at 6 p.m.
Both the Mr. and the Ms. Mud Jam Mudathon Obstacle Course events will begin at 9 p.m., with the Ms. Mud Jam feature to also include a bikini contest.
Wrapping up the Friday festivities, will be the truck tug-of-wars at 10 p.m.
For the final round of organized events at MMJ this Saturday, Aug. 20, the gate price is $50. With Freedom Day being the theme, attendees are encouraged to arrive in their best red, white and blue.
The mud pits will be open from 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., and again from 4:30 p.m. until dusk.
The excitement will continue during the pause between pit times, as a consistent crowd-pleaser, the freestyle competition, is slated for 3 p.m.
Shortly after the 7 p.m. start of the Hoopty Cruise contest in the grandstands, a Freedom Competition for the best patriotically dressed event goers will begin at 7:15 p.m.
Another round of truck tugs, starting at 9 p.m., will then close out the Saturday events.
MMJ – co-owned and promoted by Jesse and Melissa McNicholl, and Ron and Kristie Heal – is expected to boast its biggest, most action-packed event to date with the 2022 occasion. Welcoming thousands of off-road enthusiasts every year, it is also made possible through the support of local businesses and other sponsors, as well as such event partners as Trucks Gone Wild and D&D Paddy Tires.
With 125 acres at their disposal, the drivers, organizers and spectators quickly made MMJ one of the premier off-roading events in the entire country.
As Melissa McNicholl has shared, hundreds of trucks – ranging from back yard boggers to mega trucks exceeding 2,000 horsepower – are expected to join this year’s event.
And, just like the onlookers, participating drivers from all across the country have been making their way to the fairgrounds for MMJ 2022. In addition to those who are also traveling from Canada, McNicholl says that drivers will be arriving from such U.S. locales as Florida, Vermont, New York, North Carolina, Georgia, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota and North Dakota.