OSCODA – Get ready to have fun with friends, family at the Paul Bunyan Days festival. It is sponsored by the Oscoda-AuSable Chamber of Commerce and takes place at Furtaw Field.
Activities like chainsaw carving, Family Fun Tyme amusements and a corn hole tournament will take place. There will also be a beard contest alongside craft and food vendors.
“We have four really excellent chainsaw competition carvers and we have more food vendors than last year. We think it’s going to be a great event for the whole family,” said Gaylynn Brenoel at the Oscoda-Ausable Chamber of Commerce.
Admission is $5. Kids 12 and under get in for free.
On Friday, Sept. 16, gates open from 4 to 10 p.m. for the carnival and a quick carve, which is a small chainsaw carving demonstration that involves auctioning off the pieces made.
On Saturday, gates open at 9 a.m. with the quick carve auction and the main chainsaw carving piece. Carnival opens at 11 a.m. and so does corn hole registration.
The carnival starts every day at 11 a.m.
The corn hole competition will start at noon and hopefully they will find a winner by 5 p.m.
Live music with Daniel Christopher and KJ Summerville starts at 1 p.m.
At 2 p.m. there will be a sawdust dig treasure hunt, where kids 2-12 can dig through sawdust to search for buried treasure.
Beard Competition registration starts at 3 p.m.
The Lions Club raffle takes place at 5 p.m.
On Sunday, gates open at 10 a.m. kicking off with the second day of the Chainsaw competition, with awards issued by 2 p.m.
Crafts and entertainment will also feature throughout the weekend long event.