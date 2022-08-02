EAST TAWAS – Members of Tawas Bay Art Gallery are looking for relatives of the group’s founders as part of its upcoming 60th anniversary celebration.
Tawas Bay Art Gallery was organized in 1962 making 2022 its 60th anniversary.
Updated: August 3, 2022 @ 7:46 am
EAST TAWAS – Members of Tawas Bay Art Gallery are looking for relatives of the group’s founders as part of its upcoming 60th anniversary celebration.
Tawas Bay Art Gallery was organized in 1962 making 2022 its 60th anniversary.
Betty Fahselt, a member of the art gallery, said members will host a celebration of this anniversary on Oct. 1.
“Specifically we are looking for relatives of Helen Hertzler, Paula Peterson, Mrs. Roy Applin, Alice Deftaugh, Gordon Huck, Marilyn MacRae, Ivan O’Farrell, Don Darr, Bea Charters, Marlene Pelleritto, and Betty Pearson,” Fahselt said. “They were all pivotal in starting this organization.”
She added they have been teachers, supporters, and organizers of the art community that was growing in the Tawases.
Fahselt said after much researching the available history from large scrapbooks and documents that have been kept over the years, art gallery members have compiled a booklet of the history from those sources.
“We are searching for relatives of some of the founding members who had a vision of what this organization could be in our community,” she said.
Anyone who is related to any of the persons listed above in your family tree, are asked to contact the art gallery at 989-362-5613 or Fahselt at 989-820-8278.
“We would like to add your memories and perhaps have you represent your relative at our event on Oct. 1,” Fahselt said.
