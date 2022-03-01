HALE – Fun, family-friendly and completely free is what the Londo Lake Ice Fishing Tournament is all about, and this theme was carried on during the 2022 event on Saturday, Feb. 19.
Organizers don’t charge anglers to enter a fish or participate, and this year’s contest also happened to occur during the state’s Free Fishing Weekend on Feb. 19-20. This is when fishing license fees are waived and, while all regulations still apply, anyone can cast a line in any inland body of water or the Great Lakes, in search of all species of fish.
Those who opted to join the ice fishing tournament in Hale, could try their luck at both West Londo Lake and East Londo Lake as part of the competition.
Several community members come together each year to put on the event, which is run by Rick Weaver. Ryan Sheldon was also one of the organizers and, according to he and his wife, Cindy Sheldon – who provided all of the photos which accompany this story – others who coordinated the 2022 tournament were Rick Braun, Eric Bellville, Brian Bernard, Ron Bassi, Ron Lesneski, Ed Hodgins, Dave Kern, Ted Rafferty and Shawn Foco.
As has also been the case in past events, the wintertime activity this February again offered a heated tent to participants, where free hot dogs and hot chocolate were served.
A sign-in area was set up near the West Londo Lake public access on Plainfield Road, and the tournament commenced at 8 a.m. Contestants vied to catch the largest bluegill, sunfish, crappie or other pan fish, as well as pike and perch, after which the weigh-in was held at about 4 p.m.
Prizes were then awarded to the top anglers in three different age categories – 12 and under, 13-18 and the adult division for those 19 and older.
Cindy Sheldon added that along with each winner taking home a prize for their fish, and several minnow buckets being raffled off during the occasion, every child 18 and younger received their choice of either a jig pole or tip-up. There was also a drawing for a fishing shanty, which went to Brandon Wicker, while the winner of a new ice auger was Gamma Keetch.
This year, organizers awarded prizes to the first place finishers in each age group, and for each of the three species noted above. The 2022 Londo Lake Ice Fishing Tournament champions, and the type and sizes of their catches, are as follows:
Age 12 and under:
Logan Wade, perch, 10 inches; Kyran Johnson, pike, 28 inches; and Mia Shimkit, pan fish, 10.75 inches.
Age 13-18:
Landon Caverly, perch, 7 and 7/8 inches; Wyatt Irwin, pike, 33.25 inches; and Carl Nihranz, pan fish, 10.75 inches.
Age 19 and up:
Ken McDonald, perch, 10½ inches; Cameron Miller, pike, 29.25 inches; and Trinity Pauquette, crappie, 11¼ inches.
An honorable mention also went to one of the younger competitors, Cooper Irwin, for bringing in a 26.75-inch perch.
Although Mother Nature was not in their favor that day, and a number of people backed out of the contest because of the harsh weather, Ryan Sheldon says there were still an admirable 87 entries.
He pointed out that the event is open to everyone but is mainly devoted to the children, and that even more prizes were included for the winners in 2022. Organizers intend to continue building up the tournament, and making it bigger and better each year.
The sponsors of the latest event were T Wade Concrete Contractors, Hale Hardware, Timlick’s Tree Service, Eno Construction, Wilson Trucking & Excavating, Town and Country Water Conditioning, Kel Stone Builders, Frank’s Great Outdoors, Northwoods Wholesale Outlet, Baker’s Outdoor Sports, Whitetails Unlimited, Scofield Real Estate and Dave and Ronna Kern.