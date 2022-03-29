TAWAS CITY — On Tuesday, April 12, at 8 a.m., talks about a potential Rotary Club in the Tawases will take place at Barnacle Bills.
Interested community members and business leaders can sit down and talk with Rotary Members about their service goals and how they can work with the club to “benefit the community and local businesses.”
Oscoda Rotary Club member Scott Moore says they’re looking to bring information on Rotary Club activities to the Tawases because of new interest in the club from the area.
“There’s definitely interest in spreading ideals of Rotary,” said Moore. “I think they could benefit from having an opportunity to experience the benefits of Rotary.”
He says Rotary is one of the biggest service organizationss in the world with a “tremendous amount of positive impact.”
“By working together as a community we’ll have a lot more opportunity of attracting people of a similar mindset,” he said.
Rotary is already based in Oscoda and has performed clean ups on highways and watersheds. They also hold Oscoda’s Downtown Summer Concert Series.
Moore also said they focus on building positive leadership through youth programs, from grades 7-12. They also bring speakers that “have a focus” during their regular meetings, ranging from leadership strategies relative to communications.
Reverend Pam Harkema of Oscoda Rotary said Rotary is always seeking new places to expand their area of service.
“We’ve always had a desire to have a club in Tawas,” she said. “It’s such a vibrant community and there’s quite an opportunity for service there.”