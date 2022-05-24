OSCODA – Oscoda United Methodist Church Youth Group will be hosting the 10th Annual Holy Spokes bicycle tour on Saturday, May 28.
All funds raised through the tour will support the youth group activities and their summer mission trips to various locations around the country. The bike tour will offer a 9-mile fun ride for beginners, a 20 mile intermediate route and a more challenging/hilly expert 50 mile route with snacks and luncheon to follow.
This isn’t a race – it’s a ride! The bike tour will begin and end at the Oscoda United Methodist Church located in downtown Oscoda. All cyclists will depart at 9:30 a.m. with a police escort.
The entry fee is $25 ($20 if you pre-register). Registration on the day of the event will begin at 8:30 am. Organizers will have volunteers at the turns, rest stops, and a SAG trailer. Pizza and door prize drawings are at the finish.
The ride is limited to 200 riders. For more information and to pre-register visit the church website at Oscodaumc.weebly.com or Facebook at “The Holy Spokes Bicycle Tour” or call 989-305-1375. Sponsors and volunteers welcome!