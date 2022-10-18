TAWAS CITY – Tawas Community Concert Band (TCCB) is holding a Halloween Festival concert on Monday, Oct. 24 in the old gymnasium at Tawas Area High School.

Under the direction of Director Tina Donze, musical sections include Bad Boys (COPS Theme), Cartoon Express, Children’s March, The Thunderer, Moana, Star Wars, Superman, Ghost Fleet, and Things that Go Bump in the Night.

