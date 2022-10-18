TAWAS CITY – Tawas Community Concert Band (TCCB) is holding a Halloween Festival concert on Monday, Oct. 24 in the old gymnasium at Tawas Area High School.
Under the direction of Director Tina Donze, musical sections include Bad Boys (COPS Theme), Cartoon Express, Children’s March, The Thunderer, Moana, Star Wars, Superman, Ghost Fleet, and Things that Go Bump in the Night.
Additionally, John Thomas, special guest conductor, will direct More James Bond, and The Phantom of the Opera.
Admission is free and donations will be accepted.
Donze, of Sterling, is the band’s new conductor beginning with the fall season. She has played flute and piccolo with the Tawas Community Concert Band since 1994. She has always loved playing in “The Band of the North” with Lake Huron always in her view during the summer performances.
In 2008, she earned her Master’s in Music Education from Central Michigan University and since has enjoyed music ministry, performing, conducting bands, and teaching. She said, “it is a blessing that I am able to live life doing what I love alongside people I cherish making music with.”
Tina said she is looking forward to performing with the Tawas Community Concert Band in a new way, as its new director. She wishes to thank everyone who has supported her all these years, which has led to this moment. She hopes to continue to be part of the team, bringing music to the hearts of all.