EAST TAWAS – There has been a change in fall events at Tawas Bay Players – Readers’ Theatre is coming to its stage.
One of TBP Readers’ Theatre organizers, Tara Western, said this is something the Players have talked about for many years, and they are very excited to venture into this refreshing and unusual genre.
With Readers’ Theatre, actors read the script using their voices to tell the story. These stories are often told without benefit of costumes, props, sets, movement, or memorized lines. But there are no rules!
Tawas Bay Players have previously done two productions that had elements of Readers’ Theatre: 2016’s Love, Loss and What I Wore, and 2012’s radio play of It’s a Wonderful Life. Both were well-received and enjoyed, Western said.
The Players will hold an introductory meeting at the Playhouse at 401 Newman St. in East Tawas on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to bring a friend.
“This is going to be FUN! Readers’ Theatre is perfect for everyone and anyone,” said Western. “Also, there are fewer rehearsals and you do not have to memorize lines. Be prepared to have an eye opening, fun, and very social evening!”
The production dates are Oct. 13-15, and 19-22. Tickets will be available on Sept. 1, at tawasbayplayers.com.