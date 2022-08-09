OSCODA — Get ready to rock and support Oscoda’s static memorial as the Oscoda Rockfest makes noise at the Oscoda Veteran’s Memorial Park (VMP) on Aug. 12 and 13.
The show starts at 1 p.m. each day. It features headliner Magg Dylan on Friday. Tantric and Saving Abel headline on Saturday.
The show will be in a fenced in area separate to the memorial, but still on the property. VMP address is {span class=”LrzXr”}4000 N Skeel Ave, on former Wurtsmith Air Force Base .{/span}
Advertising chair for Rockfest, Tom Wdowik says the show has been expanded to two days, so they were able to pull in additional acts with a second stage. That act is called “Even the Odd,” a traveling crowd of entertainers and tattoo artists who will have a tattoo bench and provide circus like side shows.
Side shows potentially involve jugglers, fire eaters and a guy who nails his tongue to objects.
Food trucks and refreshments are also provided.
Wdowik says there are a lot of bands to look forward to and each band brings something unique to listen to.
“Black Note graffiti is a phenomenally talented band from Ann Arbor and they got a new album that came out. We’ll be hearing more about them in the future,” he said.
All bands in Rockfest are original, no cover bands.
“That’s one thing we want to emphasize. It’s original rock music,” says Wdowik. “We like to highlight bands that have their own music.”
Tickets are on sale now at oscodarockfest.org. Friday tickets are $15. Saturday are $30. A 2 Day pass is $35. Gate fees are $40 and that covers all two days.
Proceeds for the show go towards funding VMP.
The show is put together by the Veteran’s Memorial Park Oscoda Rockfest Committee and the Oscoda Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.