EAST TAWAS – Light of the Bay Church, an Ecumenical Community of Believers, will hold its first service on Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 6:30 p.m.
The church will be using the House of Faith Church facility, at the corner of State and Adams streets in East Tawas, according to Bishop Jan L. Beaderstadt.
“The new church is composed of people from a variety of backgrounds who are unable to worship on Sundays due to work and other scheduling conflicts,” noted Beaderstadt. “The greater Tawas area is a tourist related area, and people here often must work Sundays in order to accommodate our visitors.
“The Light of the Bay Church is such a community bringing together our area residents in order to be able to worship together.”
The format is a rather contemporary teaching style. Dress is casual and people are welcome to come straight from work. Worship time is 6:30 p.m. and will meet only on Tuesday nights.
The church has a team composed of The Chaplains of Tawas Bay, who come from a variety of ecumenical backgrounds. They are committed to serving the spiritual needs of the people of Iosco County
All are welcome to come and join in worship. For more information, contact Beaderstadt at 989-254-1279.