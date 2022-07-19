TBP CAST

READY FOR SHOW – Tawas Bay Players is opening its summer production of I Love Lacy Friday at the Tawas Bay Playhouse in East Tawas. The show runs July 22-24 and 28-31 with all shows starting at 7 p.m. Cast members are, from left, front row: Zachary Dalton, Gabi Coon and Alexandra Perrot; back row: Alan Dalton, Daniel Stone and Anna Young.

 Courtesy photo

EAST TAWAS – Tawas Bay Players is opening its summer production of I Love Lacy this weekend at the Tawas Bay Playhouse in East Tawas.

Show dates are July 22, 23 and 24 and a second weekend of July 28, 29, 30 and 31. All shows are at 7 pm. Tickets are $11 and can be purchased online at tawasbayplayers.com or at the box office, which opens one hour before show time.

