ALABASTER Twp. – USG is hosting an open house at its Alabaster Township location this Friday, Aug. 12, which will include public quarry tours.

The company, which turns 120 years old this year, has quarried native gypsum in the township since its inception. During that time, Alabaster was home to a company town, and generations of Iosco County residents have worked for USG.

Tags

Trending Food Videos