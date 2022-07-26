EAST TAWAS – On July 31, on the corner of Newman and Westover, The DaSalle Bros., and friends, will play 90s rock hits to raise money for the Healing Acres Farms animal rescue of Tawas City.

Known for their emphasis on family friendly rock, like Billie Joel and Elton John, The DaSalle Bros. like to keep things family friendly, no hip hop or heavy thrash metal. The concert will last from 1 to 4 p.m. and well-wishers can place their donations into a box.

Tags

Trending Food Videos