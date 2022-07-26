EAST TAWAS – On July 31, on the corner of Newman and Westover, The DaSalle Bros., and friends, will play 90s rock hits to raise money for the Healing Acres Farms animal rescue of Tawas City.
Known for their emphasis on family friendly rock, like Billie Joel and Elton John, The DaSalle Bros. like to keep things family friendly, no hip hop or heavy thrash metal. The concert will last from 1 to 4 p.m. and well-wishers can place their donations into a box.
“What happened to that good old music, man?” asked Sal Agnello, one member of the duo.
He said they stick with that genre of popular music because it’s what gets the best traffic and is the music he grew up listening to and liking.
All profits from the concert will go towards construction of a barn at Healing Acres Farm, an animal sanctuary that takes care of animals from all walks of life.
“We’re just looking to raise the money. We’re not trying to get brownie points with anybody. We donate several times a year to several associations and we felt this was a good cause,” said Agnello.
While listening to them jam out, attendees can also pet some animals from the Healing Acres Farm Nonprofit.
The fundraiser is there so they can complete the installation of a barn so the animals at the farm can have a place to shelter from the heat and away from the cold of winter winds.
Lori Ulman of Healing acres said most of the animals they care for are rescued farm animals, everything from alpacas, chickens, peacocks, ducks and goats. She said they have even rehabilitated Canada geese on occasion.
“Right now we have disabled cow named ‘Romeo,’ he was born with disabled back legs, and he wouldn’t make it without a winter barn because he slipped on the ice last year and almost died,” Ulman said.
“We are trying to get some materials and finances together so we can build a barn so we have a better area for the winter, it wouldn’t just be for him.”
Ulman said they figure they need around $7,000 to build the structure, but could also use donations of materials to build the barn, as well as volunteer labor to get the structure off the ground.
Ulman said the farm is open Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from noon until 6 p.m., or by appointment. The farm is located at 2047 Townline Rd. in Tawas City
You can see all the animals, and get more information about the farm, by visiting Facebook.com and searching for “Healing Acre Farms.”