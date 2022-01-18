LANSING – Lighthouse enthusiasts are invited to serve this summer as volunteer lighthouse keepers at the Tawas Point Lighthouse, in Tawas Point State Park.
Keepers will receive lodging on site in exchange for conducting guided tours of the lighthouse. In 2022 the program will run from May 17 through Oct. 18.
The 1876 Tawas Point Lighthouse is a well-known landmark in Tawas Point State Park, attracting visitors from all over the world. Keeper tasks include greeting visitors, giving tours, providing information about the lighthouse and Tawas area, routine cleaning, and light maintenance duties. Participating keepers provide roughly 35 hours of related service per week.
The lightkeeper lodging is located in the second story of the dwelling attached to the lighthouse. Accommodations include two comfortable bedrooms which can sleep up to four adults, as well as a modern kitchen, shower, and bath. Keepers must commit to a two-week stay at the lighthouse. Cost for the program is $250 per individual for the two-week stay.
At least four keepers are needed for each two-week period. Those with knowledge of lighthouse lore or Great Lakes maritime history are especially encouraged to apply. Those selected will receive historical information packets and on-site orientation to help prepare them for their tour duties.
Tawas Point Lighthouse is one of 11 nationally accredited museums administered by the Michigan History Center, in cooperation with the DNR Parks and Recreation Division. Located in Tawas Point State Park, off US-23, 2.5 miles southeast of East Tawas, the lighthouse is open for tours seven days a week, from mid-May to mid-October.
Interested parties should complete and submit the Tawas Point Lighthouse Keeper application at https://form.jotform.com/213444973298164 There is a $10 nonrefundable application fee.
For more information about the Tawas Point Lighthouse Keeper Program, contact tawaskeepers@michigan.gov. The application period will began Jan. 13, and will close at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11.