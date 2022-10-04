OSCODA – The Northeast Sunrise Charter Chapter of the American Business Women’s Association (ABWA) held their 25th fashion show fundraiser, “Reach for the Stars,” at the Lakewood Shores Golf and Country Club Restaurant on Thursday, Sept. 29.
The room was filled with lively conversation and laughter. ABWA President Vicki Hopcroft served as the Emcee for the event and kept the program on track. The sold-out event included a Social Hour with cash bar and appetizers at 5 p.m., sit down dinner for 125 at 6 p.m. and the fashion show started at 7 p.m.
During the social hour guests placed their tickets in drawings for gift baskets and purchased 50/50 tickets. Prize drawings took place throughout the night.
Models of all ages, shapes and sizes strutted down the runway to show off outfits from local Oscoda and Tawas businesses. The AuSable River Store, Designs by Blake and Crystal’s Eyewear were new vendors this year. Returning vendors included Cathy’s Hallmark, The Ladies’ Room, Mooney’s Ben Franklin, O’Connor’s and To the Moon & Back.
The $30 price of admission included dinner, 15 tickets for the gift basket drawings and one ticket for a $200 gift card drawing. Local businesses contributed to 30 gift baskets that were raffled off and gift certificates.
The fashion show, which is typically a sold-out event, raises scholarship funds for local women and in 2021 gave out $3,000 in scholarships. New officers were installed at the Sept. 13 meeting. The Fall Enrollment Membership Campaign has started and runs through Nov. 30. For membership information contact Membership Chair Lain MacKenzie at tothemoonoscoda@gmail.com.
The mission of the ABWA is to bring together businesswomen of diverse occupations and provide opportunities for them to help themselves and others grow personally and professionally through leadership, education, networking support and national recognition.