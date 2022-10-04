OSCODA – The Northeast Sunrise Charter Chapter of the American Business Women’s Association (ABWA) held their 25th fashion show fundraiser, “Reach for the Stars,” at the Lakewood Shores Golf and Country Club Restaurant on Thursday, Sept. 29.

The room was filled with lively conversation and laughter. ABWA President Vicki Hopcroft served as the Emcee for the event and kept the program on track. The sold-out event included a Social Hour with cash bar and appetizers at 5 p.m., sit down dinner for 125 at 6 p.m. and the fashion show started at 7 p.m.

