TAWAS CITY – Winter is here and the Tawas City Friends of the Library say that now is a great time to curl up with a good book and a cup of hot chocolate.
To get you started, the Friends group will be hosting their annual “Hot Reads for Cold Nights” series. It begins this Saturday, Jan. 8, and will run through Saturday, March 12.
Those who are interested are invited to stop by the Tawas City Library, at 208 North St., and pick up a bookshelf bingo game sheet to join the contest.
Participants will keep track of their reading and fill in the game sheet with their book titles in the appropriate squares. They will then turn in the completed game sheet for an entry to the contest, and Friends representatives point out that multiple entries are encouraged.
Weekly drawings will be held to win gift certificates to local businesses, and the grand drawing will take place on Saturday, March 19, for a $50 gift certificate to Neiman’s Family Market.
The Tawas City Library is open Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. It is also open on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to noon. For more information, call 362-6557.