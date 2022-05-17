TAWAS CITY — Teacher Nichole Plank of Clara Bolen Elementary School won the World’s Finest Chocolate $2K Giveaway for Outstanding Educators.
The contest was held on the World’s Finest Chocolate (WFC) Facebook page and Plank’s nomination post received the most votes in April. She was awarded $1,000 for her and $1,000 for her school’s general fund.
Plank’s share of the winnings, however, was donated back to the the elementary to be used to purchase playground equipment for the children.
An awards presentation took place May 9 and World’s Finest Chocolate Sales Representative Don Karsten presented the award.
Plank is a first grade teacher that goes above and beyond for her students.
Her nomination for this contest listed why Plank should be considered for the prize:
“Nichole Plank is a first-grade teacher at Clara Bolen Elementary. Every year she dives into her new class roster to learn about each student’s individual needs, seeking professional development/training opportunities so that she can give them her best! Most recently, Nichole has sent herself to multiple pieces of training related to the social-emotional needs that her students present. She has driven a sensory room project to its completeness and continues to find new and innovative ways to enhance student engagement and performance inside and outside of our school. We LOVE Mrs. Plank and her commitment to education!”
In addition to the cash prizes, one lucky supporter of Plank’s winning nomination also won a 5 pound chocolate bar. Her name was drawn at random. Paraprofessional Darion Briggs of National City received her giant chocolate bar at the event.
“It is the perfect time to reward our educators and schools for all they have given over the last 20 months. The stories we are receiving are amazing and we are excited to give back in this way to thank those giving so much to the future generation,” said WFC Vice President of US Sales Amber Suba.
The educator nominated on the WFC Facebook page who receives the most votes that month will receive $1,000 for their class and $1,000 for their school. In addition, anyone who votes for the winning educator will be entered into a raffle to win a 5-lb. World’s Finest Chocolate bar. The $2K Giveaway started in October 2021 and will run through May 2022.