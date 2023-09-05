TAWAS CITY – In an event that will go on rain or shine, the Iosco County Humane Society (ICHS) is set to host a craft and vendor show this Saturday, Sept. 9.
Slated from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., it will be held outside on the grounds of the nonprofit, which is located at 3881 M-55 in Tawas City.
Multiple vendors have signed on to participate in the event, which is serving as a fundraiser for the ICHS, where attendees will able to peruse such products as arts, crafts, jewelry, accessories, American Flags with poles, tumblers, spices/seasonings, dip mixes, fragrance warmers/diffusers and other merchandise.
Additionally, the vendors have each been asked to provide a raffle item. Show goers may purchase tickets for a shot at taking home one of the raffle prizes, the cost of which will be $5 for six tickets.
While the shelter will also be open that day during its regular hours of operation, ICHS Board Member Rick Caudill – who is spearheading the craft and vendor show – says that an animal adoption event will be hosted at the site, as well. Prior to the craft show getting underway, the adoption area will be open beginning at 7:30 a.m. this Saturday.
Although vendors were asked to mail their registration forms ahead of time in order to secure a spot, Caudill notes that artists, crafters and others who may be interested in joining, will still be accepted through the day of.
Sellers are asked to bring their own table, chair and tent, and the cost is $30 for a 10 x 10 space. These fees, along with any money raised during the raffle, will all be donated to support the ICHS in its efforts to care for animals in need.
Those interested in selling their crafts or other wares, may contact Caudill at 989-254-1224 to learn more.
It is further noted that any of the vendors who are able to provide a donation from the ICHS Wish List, which includes the items that are needed most at any given time at the shelter, will also receive a free ticket for the raffle (up to 12 free tickets).
Caudill adds that anyone who is interested in helping out at the event, is welcome to join the other volunteers who will be on hand this Saturday.
For additional information about the ICHS, which is open from noon to 4 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday, visit www.facebook.com/iosco.society or call 989-362-3170.