OSCODA — The next act in line for the Rotary Summer Concert Series at the Oscoda Beach Park is the band FLiPSiDE.

The band will be performing at the park this Thursday beginning at 7 p.m. The band is made up of Lori Keisler on vocals/rhythm guitar, Bryan Zabel on vocals/lead guitar, Rick Meshew on keyboard, Paul Cosek on bass and Mark Eggart on percussion. The group is one of northeastern Michigan’s hottest, according to organizers, performing classic rock, blues, jazz and country.

