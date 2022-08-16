OSCODA — The next act in line for the Rotary Summer Concert Series at the Oscoda Beach Park is the band FLiPSiDE.
The band will be performing at the park this Thursday beginning at 7 p.m. The band is made up of Lori Keisler on vocals/rhythm guitar, Bryan Zabel on vocals/lead guitar, Rick Meshew on keyboard, Paul Cosek on bass and Mark Eggart on percussion. The group is one of northeastern Michigan’s hottest, according to organizers, performing classic rock, blues, jazz and country.
Established in 2010, with the idea of playing great dance and party music that spans the generations, FLiPSiDE was soon busy performing all across the region.
FLiPSiDE continues that objective with songs that span the 1950s to current music.
Past performances include Alpena Brown Trout Festival, Perchville USA and many other festivals, county fairs, Tawas Bay Beach Resort, AuSable Inn, Tuesday Nite Live-Tawas, Frankenmuth, Bancroft Saginaw, and many regional summer concert series.
This is the final concert of the summer concert series, with the final concert to be performed on Aug. 25. That annual concert is to benefit Special Olympics Michigan, featuring Jerry Schmidt and Friends.