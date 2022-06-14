OSCODA – Oscoda Township’s Art and Placemaking Subcommittee will announce the winners of its “Take Flight” artist competition at the Huron Shores Artisan Hall on June 24 from 6-8 p.m., the night before Art on the Beach 2022 opens at the Oscoda Township Beach Park.
Twenty-one works have been selected to be shown on pedestals to be installed on the Oscoda Art Walk prior to the reception.
Judging of the 47 entries was performed by Emmy-nominated Michigan artist Heiner Hertling. The first, second and third place, two honorable mentions and 16 merit award winners will be recognized at the reception.
The first place winner is being sponsored by Wolverine Credit Union, second place by Imse Ockey Sunrise Realty of Oscoda, and third place by To the Moon and Back.
Honorable mention winners are being sponsored by Tait’s Bill of Fare and The E (aka the Edelweiss). Merit Awards are being sponsored by the Trayers Family in honor of Terry Tate, Karen Tate and Maryann Bartels; Nancy Howse in honor of Jim Howse; Nancy Howse in honor of Paul and Marian Grnya, June Wygant in honor of Molly and David Wygant; Sharon Ostrander in honor of Sandy Shelton; Vicki Hopcroft in honor of Bill Hopcroft; and Natalie Hopcroft in honor of Marion Hopcroft.
Huron Shores Artisan Hall will exhibit the originals of the works from June 25 through August 22, many of which will be for sale. The Hall is open Sundays from 1-4 p.m., and on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Art and Placemaking Committee is a subcommittee of Oscoda’s Economic Improvement Committee and consists of Chair Lain MacKenzie of To the Moon and Back and Anchorage Retreat Center, Sharon Ostrander of Truly Yours and the Shelton Fund for the Arts, Heather Tait of Tait’s Bill of Fare and the AuSable River Canoe Marathon, Nancy Howse of the Oscoda Rotary, Vicki Hopcroft of Hopcroft Law PLC and Aviko Fine Art, and Todd Dickerson, Oscoda’s Economic Improvement Director.
For a map and more information about the Art Walk, visit its Facebook page, facebook.com/OscodaArtWalk, or its webpage, oscodatownshipeic.com/art-walk/.