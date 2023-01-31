TAWAS CITY – Ascension St. Joseph Hospital Foundation will honor two local women with the 2023 Spirit of St. Joseph Award at the annual Winter Gala for their dedication and support of breast cancer awareness and fundraising efforts towards the hospital’s cancer care fund.
The Winter Gala returns to an in-person event following a two-year hiatus and will be held Saturday, Feb.18, beginning at 5:30 p.m., at Tawas Bay Beach Resort, 300 East Bay Street, in East Tawas.
The Spirit of St. Joseph Award will be presented to Melissa Curley and Laura Franklin for their dedication to Volley for a Cure, an annual fundraiser that supports the fight against cancer. Together, they have led the annual volleyball game for 10 years, continuing it in memory of Diane Pippin, Franklin’s mother, who died from breast cancer.
Pippin was an avid supporter of the volleyball program at Oscoda High School, so Curley and Franklin, along with the girls volleyball team, continue to honor her legacy each year. Proceeds raised from the annual event are donated to Ascension St. Joseph Hospital Foundation to support cancer care.
Special recognition will also be given to the 2022 Spirit of St. Joseph Award honorees, Christopher Landrey, DO, and Christopher Oravitz, MD.
The Winter Gala is one of the most festive events in northern Michigan. The evening includes cocktails, a gourmet meal, silent auction, a luxury raffle and music from Flipside, one of northeast Michigan’s top party bands.
Over the years, the event has raised thousands of dollars in community support to secure new equipment and provide life-saving services to aid in the treatment and healing of our patients. Proceeds from the 2023 event will again support the Ascension St. Joseph Hospital Cancer Care Fund.