GALA HONOREES

GALA HONOREES – Spirit of St. Joseph award honorees, from left, are Melissa Curley and Laura Franklin.

 Courtesy photo

TAWAS CITY – Ascension St. Joseph Hospital Foundation will honor two local women with the 2023 Spirit of St. Joseph Award at the annual Winter Gala for their dedication and support of breast cancer awareness and fundraising efforts towards the hospital’s cancer care fund.

The Winter Gala returns to an in-person event following a two-year hiatus and will be held Saturday, Feb.18, beginning at 5:30 p.m., at Tawas Bay Beach Resort, 300 East Bay Street, in East Tawas.

Tags

Trending Food Videos