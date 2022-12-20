STANDISH – Entries are being sought for the Northeast Michigan Arts Council’s 31st annual Quilt Show, slated for Jan. 28-29, 2023.
There is no entry fee, nor are exhibitors required to have made their quilts. A quilt could have been received as a gift or it is a family heirloom.
Ribbons are awarded for Best of Show, traditional pattern, antique [pre-1950], wall hanging, lap quilt, tied quilts, youth division [up to 18 years of age], and miscellaneous which could be a handbag, clothing, picture, placemats — any quilted item that falls outside the “regular” quilt category. In special recognition, The Maxine Carruthers 1st Quilt Award will be awarded by Judge’s choice to an exhibitor who enters their first full-size constructed quilt.
The Show will be held at the Northeast Art Center in Standish from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. It is a popular event for quilters and the exhibit enjoys good attendance by the general public, according to organizers.
Quilt exhibitor applications are available by calling the Northeast Art Center at (989) 846-9331, or can be downloaded from the Arts Council website at nemiac.org. Application deadline is Dec. 31.