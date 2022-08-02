WE PLAYERS CAST

YOUTH CAST – Cast members of the upcoming WE Players, Inc. youth production of The Orphan Train are pictured above at the Standish Historical Depot. They are, from left, Joel Garner, Audri Maurer, Lauren Stone, Joleen Whitford, Malcolm Bishop, Evelyn Webber, Grace Webber, Malaiah Miller, Hope Bellows, Thrynah Miller, Leigh Andra Miller, Jacob Ambrose, Addison Street, and Nick Serda.

 Courtesy photo

EAST TAWAS – WE Players, Inc. will present The Orphan Train on Friday, Aug. 5, Saturday, Aug. 6, and Sunday, Aug. 7. All shows are at 7 pm. Tawas Bay Players are hosting this youth production at the Tawas Bay Playhouse at 401 Newman Street in East Tawas.

This 65-minute play is based on a true story of the more than 200,000 orphans who were transported to Midwest farm families between 1854 and 1929.

