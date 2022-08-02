EAST TAWAS – WE Players, Inc. will present The Orphan Train on Friday, Aug. 5, Saturday, Aug. 6, and Sunday, Aug. 7. All shows are at 7 pm. Tawas Bay Players are hosting this youth production at the Tawas Bay Playhouse at 401 Newman Street in East Tawas.
This 65-minute play is based on a true story of the more than 200,000 orphans who were transported to Midwest farm families between 1854 and 1929.
The Orphan Train tells the stories of nine of these orphans. For example, there’s plucky Danny, the song and dance boy; Lucky, the pickpocket; and Pegeen, an Irish girl who faces prejudice.
The Orphan Train is produced by Suzan Nemeth and directed by Brenda Chadwick and assistant director Melissa Street. The production crew includes stage manager, Audrey Brock; lights, Rowyn Hill; sound, Jack Garner; set design, Brenda Chadwick; set construction, Jeff Chadwick, Alan Dalton, John Garner, and Jack Garner; costumes, Anne Williams, Sue Duncan, and Leesa Whitford; props, Charla Mauer, and Kay Robson; hair and make-up, Melissa Street; publicity, Tara Western, and Sarah Groff; house manager, Tina Dalton; tickets, Tina Dalton, and Pam Frank.
The cast includes Jacob Ambrose, Dean Baker, Hope Bellows, Malcolm Bishop, Joel Garner, Sophia Groff, Elizabeth Herr, Audriana Maurer, Leigh Andra Miller, Nick Serda, Lauren Stone, Addison Street, Mason Vincenty-Cole, Evelyn Webber, Grace Webber, Joleen Whitford, and Abby Yanna.
General admission is at the door – $10 for adults; $5 for students. Box office opens at 6 p.m., an hour before show time. Call 989-820-5174 for more information.