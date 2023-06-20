OSCODA – The Oscoda Rotary Summer Concert series begins with its first concert of the season on Thursday, June 22.
The Godfreys, a family band from West Branch, will kick off the 2023 concert series at the Oscoda Beach Park bandshell, beginning at 7 p.m.
The Godfreys are comprised of dad, Jeff Godfrey, on rhythm guitar and vocals; Jeff’s daughter, Sara, who is the lead singer; and Jeff’s son, who is the lead guitar player. Ken Werner rounds out the foursome on the drums.
Coordinators add that Sara’s voice will be sure to captivate the audience.
A wide variety of music from The Cranberries, Fleetwood Mac, Sheryl Crow and even some country artists will delight the audience.
The concerts are free and Rotary members collect donations for the band. The Rotary also offers pop, water, popcorn and snow cones for purchase during the concerts.