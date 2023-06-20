GODFREYS

FIRST BAND – The Godfreys, a family band from West Branch, will kick off the Oscoda Rotary Summer Concert series this Thursday, at 7 p.m., at the Oscoda Beach Park bandshell.

OSCODA – The Oscoda Rotary Summer Concert series begins with its first concert of the season on Thursday, June 22.

The Godfreys, a family band from West Branch, will kick off the 2023 concert series at the Oscoda Beach Park bandshell, beginning at 7 p.m.

