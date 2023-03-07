OSCODA – Hudson Bergeron, age 8, has been busy this past week giving interviews about his book “The Tale of the Talking Trees.” Most recently he was interviewed by Deb Hart on 103.3 Hits FM.

Despite the snow and cold, Oscoda community members came out on Saturday, Feb. 25 to support the young author at his book signing at the Robert J. Parks Library. During the book signing event, Hudson was interviewed by Robin Savage, library director, about his experience of writing his book, finding an illustrator and publishing.

