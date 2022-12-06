EAST TAWAS – Tawas Bay Artists are proud to be displaying artwork by Mathew Raymond, a sophomore at Tawas Area High School, through the month of December, at Tawas Bay Art Gallery, 302 Newman St., East Tawas.

Each month the gallery’s featured students are sponsored by John Henry Excavating, Tawas Bay Insurance Company, and the Tawas Bay Art Council.

