EAST TAWAS – Tawas Bay Players’ Messiah on the Frigidaire, a comedy/drama opens Friday, Oct. 29 at the Tawas Bay Playhouse, at 401 Newman St., East Tawas.
Show dates are Friday, Oct. 29 through Sunday, Oct. 31 and Thursday, Nov. 4 through Sunday, Nov. 7. Thursday through Saturday shows start at 7 p.m. and Sunday shows are 2 p.m.
Tickets are available now at www.tawasbayplayers.com. Messiah on the Frigidaire contains mild adult language and situations, audience members age 14 and older are recommended. Tawas Bay Players asks its guests to please social distance and wear a face covering while in the building in all common areas.
Cast members are Tina Wells as Lou Ann Hightower, Alan Dalton as Dwayne Hightower, Suzan Nemeth as Betsy Gridley, Michal Jacot as Reverend Cecil Hodges, Ray Skiver as Larry Williamson, Nicholas Serda as Boy, Reesie Whitford as Woman, and John C. Morris as Stranger.
The small town of Elroy, S.C. is thrust into the evangelical spotlight, when what seems to be the image of Jesus appears on a refrigerator in a trailer park. The discovery by Lou Ann Hightower, her husband Dwayne, and her best friend, Betsy, sets into motion a frenzy of conflict, communion and good old-fashioned commerce.
When the national investigator turns the appearance into front-page headlines, their trailer park becomes a mecca for miracle seekers and soul searchers. At the urging of the town’s business leaders, Betsy pretends to get messages from the appliance-based apparition and the crowds multiply. Through the ordeal, the three undergo an evolution in their relationships with each other and are forced to come to grips with their low status in the caste system of the rural south.
The comedy/drama’s production crew includes House manager, Barb Hunter; head usher, Tim Haskin; construction boss, Jeff Chadwick; construction crew, Jeff Chadwick, Alan Dalton, Suzan Nemeth, Bob O’Meara, Bill Archer, and Jody Provost; set painting, Jody Provost; set dressing, Sheilah Monroe, Jody Provost, Kay Robson, and Beth Borowski; props, Kay Robson, Sheilah Monroe, Tina Wells, Jody Provost, and Beth Borowski; costumes, Dee Bixby, Anne Williams, and Sue Elliot; makeup, Barb Richardson; hair, cast members; rehearsal tech, Kay Robson; stage manager, Sheilah Monroe; stage manager’s assistants, Forrest Whitford, and Sam Monroe; sound design, Ray Skiver; sound execution, Ray Skiver, and Jody Provost; lighting design, Ed Krebs; lighting execution, Ed Krebs, and Stacy Perrot; pictures/archives, Pat Casey, and Mary Ann Michalski; lobby board, Stacy Perrot; publicity, Tara Western, and Sue Duncan; box office, Pam Koepke, Nadeen O’Meara, and Penny Zacharias; biographies., Michal Jacot; and programs, Pat Casey.