EAST TAWAS – Volunteer potters will hold the annual Tawas Empty Bowls event on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Tawas Bay Art Gallery, 302 Newman St. in East Tawas.

Handmade bowls will be for sale with prices ranging from $5 to $25. Choose from more than 200 bowls and cups. There will also be a silent auction with handcrafted objets d‘art such as platters, lamps and paintings to name a few.

